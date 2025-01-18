N.C. A&T faces conference foe Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-7, 5-0 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-7, 5-0 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T host Janay Brantley and Stony Brook in CAA play.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 at home. N.C. A&T has a 2-5 record against teams above .500.

The Seawolves are 3-2 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks fourth in the CAA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 7.5.

N.C. A&T averages 61.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 58.8 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 58.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 55.1 N.C. A&T allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aggies.

Zaida Gonzalez is shooting 37.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

