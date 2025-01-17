N.C. A&T and Drexel square off for conference matchup

Drexel Dragons (6-7, 2-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-7, 4-0 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (6-7, 2-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-7, 4-0 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amaris Baker and Drexel take on Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T in CAA play Friday.

The Aggies are 4-2 on their home court. N.C. A&T is fifth in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Paris Locke averaging 3.1.

The Dragons are 2-1 in CAA play. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Dragons meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is averaging 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Aggies.

Chloe Hodges is averaging 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.