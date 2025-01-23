Myers, Portland State Vikings square off against the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats (7-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (7-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Qiant Myers and Portland State host Blaise Threatt and Weber State in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Vikings have gone 6-1 at home. Portland State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in Big Sky play. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Nigel Burris averaging 5.5.

Portland State averages 79.2 points, 8.0 more per game than the 71.2 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 75.2 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.2 Portland State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Threatt is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Vasilije Vucinic is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.