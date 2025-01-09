Myers, Portland State Vikings square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-6, 0-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-6, 0-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrew Cook and Eastern Washington take on Qiant Myers and Portland State in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Vikings are 4-1 on their home court. Portland State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-1 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland State is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 48.1% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Vikings.

Sebastian Hartmann averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

