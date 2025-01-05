Murua Txintxurreta and Fordham host Duquesne

Fordham Rams (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-2 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits…

Fordham Rams (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Duquesne after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 24 points in Fordham’s 80-78 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 at home.

The Rams have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks ninth in the A-10 giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Duquesne makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Fordham averages 63.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 67.5 Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is averaging 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.8 steals for the Dukes.

Taya Davis is averaging 6.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.