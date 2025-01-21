Murray State visits Southern Illinois after Davis’ 24-point game

Murray State Racers (10-9, 4-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-11, 3-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (10-9, 4-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-11, 3-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Murray State after Kennard Davis scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-49 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis are 5-3 in home games. Southern Illinois is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Racers have gone 4-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Southern Illinois averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 74.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 73.6 Southern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Salukis and Racers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Salukis.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

