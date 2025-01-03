Murray State visits Missouri State following Ford’s 22-point outing

Murray State Racers (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Missouri State after Haven Ford scored 22 points in Murray State’s 92-69 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Missouri State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 2-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State is second in the MVC with 19.1 assists per game led by Ford averaging 5.9.

Missouri State averages 70.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 74.5 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bears.

Katelyn Young is averaging 18.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.