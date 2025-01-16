Murray State visits McDermott and Northern Iowa

Murray State Racers (10-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 4-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (10-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 4-1 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Murray State after Maya McDermott scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 67-44 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Racers are 4-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Northern Iowa makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Murray State averages 18.8 more points per game (87.2) than Northern Iowa allows (68.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDermott is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

Katelyn Young is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 89.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.