Murray State visits Evansville following Cuff’s 22-point performance

Murray State Racers (11-10, 5-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-14, 4-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces Murray State after Tanner Cuff scored 22 points in Evansville’s 78-68 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-6 at home. Evansville has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Racers are 5-5 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Evansville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 74.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 70.0 Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuff is averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

