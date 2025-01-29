Murray State visits Cuff and Evansville

Murray State Racers (11-10, 5-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-14, 4-6 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Murray State Racers (11-10, 5-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-14, 4-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Murray State after Tanner Cuff scored 22 points in Evansville’s 78-68 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-6 in home games. Evansville gives up 70.0 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Racers have gone 5-5 against MVC opponents. Murray State is eighth in the MVC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Evansville averages 65.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.3 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 74.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 70.0 Evansville gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is shooting 38.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

