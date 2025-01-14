Murray State Racers play the UIC Flames, aim for 4th straight win

Murray State Racers (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-6, 3-3 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Murray State Racers (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-6, 3-3 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Racers take on UIC.

The Flames are 6-2 on their home court. UIC is second in the MVC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 5.9.

The Racers are 4-2 against conference opponents. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 1.8.

UIC averages 79.5 points, 12.1 more per game than the 67.4 Murray State allows. Murray State averages 74.2 points per game, 1.6 more than the 72.6 UIC allows to opponents.

The Flames and Racers meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 12 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Flames.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.