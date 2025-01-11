Murray State hosts Wright and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (10-6, 3-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-7, 3-2 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-6, 3-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-7, 3-2 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Murray State after All Wright scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 98-95 overtime victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 4-2 in home games. Murray State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Beacons are 3-2 in MVC play. Valparaiso averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Murray State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Beacons face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Racers.

Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.