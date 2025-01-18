Murray State hosts Bradley after Dillon’s 20-point showing

Bradley Braves (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-8, 4-3 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-8, 4-3 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Murray State after Connor Dillon scored 20 points in Bradley’s 118-65 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 5-2 on their home court. Murray State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves have gone 6-1 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 13-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Murray State scores 75.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 67.5 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Murray State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers.

Duke Deen is averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

