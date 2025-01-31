Murray State faces Belmont after Young’s 25-point performance

Murray State Racers (14-4, 8-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-7, 8-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (14-4, 8-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-7, 8-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Belmont after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in Murray State’s 104-66 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins have gone 7-1 in home games. Belmont is eighth in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 2.3.

The Racers have gone 8-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

Belmont averages 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

