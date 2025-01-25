Murray leads Penn State against Rutgers after 24-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-12, 0-9 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday,…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-12, 0-9 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Rutgers after Moriah Murray scored 24 points in Penn State’s 82-61 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Lady Lions are 7-4 in home games. Penn State averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-9 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers gives up 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Penn State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Rutgers averages 68.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 69.1 Penn State allows to opponents.

The Lady Lions and Scarlet Knights square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Campbell is averaging nine points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 19 points for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.