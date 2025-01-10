Muniz leads FGCU against Central Arkansas after 21-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (5-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 2-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 2-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces Central Arkansas after Jevin Muniz scored 21 points in FGCU’s 75-70 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman leads the Eagles with 7.3 boards.

The Bears are 1-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas allows 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles.

Layne Taylor averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.