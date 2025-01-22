Mukeba’s 22 lead Oakland past Purdue Fort Wayne 76-72

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen Mukeba scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tuburu Niavalurua also scored 22 points…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen Mukeba scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tuburu Niavalurua also scored 22 points and Oakland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Niavalurua added eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 6-4 Horizon League). Jaylen Jones finished with 12 points.

Jalen Jackson led the way for the Mastodons (14-7, 7-3) with 17 points. Chandler Cuthrell added 13 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Quinton Morton-Robertson also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

