Mukeba scores 15 as Oakland beats Milwaukee 65-49

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 15 points in Oakland’s 65-49 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Mukeba also contributed nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-10, 2-2 Horizon League). Jaylen Jones scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jamichael Stillwell led the way for the Panthers (10-5, 3-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Themus Fulks added 14 points for Milwaukee. Kentrell Pullian also had seven points. The loss snapped the Panthers’ five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Oakland hosts Robert Morris and Milwaukee plays Detroit Mercy on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

