Mrus has 14, Idaho takes down Montana State 69-64

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Mrus’ 14 points helped Idaho defeat Montana State 69-64 on Thursday night. Mrus also contributed…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Mrus’ 14 points helped Idaho defeat Montana State 69-64 on Thursday night.

Mrus also contributed seven rebounds for the Vandals (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Linhardt scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line. Kristian Gonzalez had 13 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Patrick McMahon finished with 15 points for the Bobcats (5-9, 0-1). Brian Goracke added 14 points and two steals for Montana State. Tyler Patterson finished with 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.