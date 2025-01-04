Mount St. Mary’s hosts Niagara following Marshall’s 21-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (6-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-5, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (6-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Mount St. Mary’s after Jaeden Marshall scored 21 points in Niagara’s 88-69 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 at home. Mount St. Mary’s averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Purple Eagles are 1-1 in MAAC play. Niagara gives up 71.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 73.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.1 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The Mountaineers and Purple Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Pacheco averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Jahari Williamson is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

