Mount St. Mary’s faces Niagara, aims to halt 3-game slide

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-9, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s heads into the matchup against Niagara as losers of three games in a row.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-2 at home. Niagara has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-2 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks third in the MAAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Niagara is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Niagara allows.

The Purple Eagles and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points.

Anna Lemaster is averaging 12.9 points for the Mountaineers.

