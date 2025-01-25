Moss’ 24 lead Radford past Presbyterian 82-69

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarvis Moss had 24 points in Radford’s 82-69 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday night. Moss also…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarvis Moss had 24 points in Radford’s 82-69 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Moss also added seven rebounds for the Highlanders (14-8, 4-3 Big South Conference). Truth Harris shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. TJ Nesmith had 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Kobe Stewart finished with 28 points for the Blue Hose (9-13, 2-5). Presbyterian also got 14 points from Iverson King. Kaleb Scott also had 11 points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Radford visits UNC Asheville and Presbyterian squares off against Winthrop on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.