Morton scores 17 as Morehead State takes down Little Rock 59-53

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jerone Morton’s 17 points helped Morehead State defeat Little Rock 59-53 on Thursday.

Morton added four steals for the Eagles (9-7, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Anouar Mellouk scored 14 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Steven Clay shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Isaiah Lewis led the Trojans (8-7, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mwani Wilkinson added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Johnathan Lawson had 11 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Morehead State visits Southeast Missouri State and Little Rock hosts Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

