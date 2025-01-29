Morson and Central Michigan host Northern Illinois

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-11, 4-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-11, 2-6 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-11, 4-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-11, 2-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Northern Illinois after Madi Morson scored 25 points in Central Michigan’s 81-70 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Huskies have gone 3-6 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Chippewas have gone 4-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is second in the MAC scoring 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 8.0.

Northern Illinois makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Central Michigan’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelby Koker is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Huskies. Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Morson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jess Lawson is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

