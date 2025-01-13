Morrow leads No. 6 LSU against Vanderbilt after 23-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-0, 3-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-0, 3-0 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU hosts Vanderbilt after Aneesah Morrow scored 23 points in LSU’s 89-87 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 12-0 on their home court. LSU is 12-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Commodores are 1-2 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt averages 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 26.0 points per game.

LSU makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Vanderbilt has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points greater than the 34.4% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Commodores match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

Jordyn Oliver is averaging 4.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Commodores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 93.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

