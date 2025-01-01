Morrow leads No. 6 LSU against Arkansas after 20-point showing

LSU Tigers (15-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-8) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU visits Arkansas…

LSU Tigers (15-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-8)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU visits Arkansas after Aneesah Morrow scored 20 points in LSU’s 83-61 victory against the Albany Great Danes.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-3 at home. Arkansas has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. LSU scores 92.6 points and has outscored opponents by 33.3 points per game.

Arkansas makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (33.1%). LSU has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Mikaylah Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 91.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.