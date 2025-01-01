Morgan leads Northern Kentucky against Green Bay after 23-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (9-5, 2-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Green Bay after Kamora Morgan scored 23 points in Northern Kentucky’s 86-85 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Phoenix are 4-2 in home games. Green Bay is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Norse are 0-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

Green Bay is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Schreiber is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Phoenix.

Halle Idowu is averaging 12.2 points for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Norse: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

