Morgan leads Davidson against Rhode Island after 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-7, 3-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (7-8, 2-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-7, 3-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Rhode Island after Issy Morgan scored 20 points in Davidson’s 94-53 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Davidson averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Rams are 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 8.1.

Davidson averages 67.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 54.4 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan is averaging 9.9 points for the Wildcats.

Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.