Morgan, Arkansas State Red Wolves host the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indya Green and Georgia Southern take on Kyanna Morgan and Arkansas State in Sun Belt action.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-1 at home. Arkansas State scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Red Wolves and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynter Rogers is averaging 5.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

Nicole Gwynn is shooting 32.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

