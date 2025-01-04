Morgan, Arkansas State Red Wolves host the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyanna Morgan and Arkansas State host Indya Green and Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action.

The Red Wolves are 4-1 on their home court. Arkansas State has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.4 assists per game led by McKenna Eddings averaging 2.4.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedie Montue is averaging 9.3 points for the Red Wolves.

Nicole Gwynn is shooting 32.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

