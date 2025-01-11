Morehead State wins 67-56 over Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Anouar Mellouk scored 18 points as Morehead State beat Southeast Missouri State 67-56 on Saturday…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Anouar Mellouk scored 18 points as Morehead State beat Southeast Missouri State 67-56 on Saturday night.

Mellouk also contributed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-7, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dieonte Miles had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Redhawks (9-8, 4-2) were led by Rob Martin, who recorded 21 points and eight assists. Brendan Terry added 13 points and six rebounds for Southeast Missouri State. Tedrick Washington Jr. had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

