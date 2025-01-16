Morehead State wins 51-47 over Western Illinois

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jerone Morton’s 17 points helped Morehead State defeat Western Illinois 51-47 on Thursday night. Morton went…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jerone Morton’s 17 points helped Morehead State defeat Western Illinois 51-47 on Thursday night.

Morton went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (11-7, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 14 points while shooting 5 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Anouar Mellouk shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Leathernecks (8-10, 2-5) were led in scoring by Sean Smith, who finished with 11 points and two steals. Marko Maletic added 10 points and six rebounds for Western Illinois. Kayden Carter also had eight points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Lindenwood and Western Illinois plays Southern Indiana on the road.

