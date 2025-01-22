Morehead State visits McGlone and Eastern Illinois

Morehead State Eagles (7-11, 2-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-6, 8-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (7-11, 2-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-6, 8-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Morehead State after Macy McGlone scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 67-54 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers are 7-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by McGlone averaging 7.8.

The Eagles are 2-6 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Michelle Ugwah averaging 5.6.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State scores 5.6 more points per game (68.9) than Eastern Illinois allows to opponents (63.3).

The Panthers and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is averaging 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Novik is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Alyssa Berry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

