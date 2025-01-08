Morehead State visits Little Rock following Beljan’s 33-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-6, 2-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-6, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Morehead State after Ante Beljan scored 33 points in Little Rock’s 95-86 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans are 5-1 on their home court. Little Rock is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Little Rock’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 70.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 69.6 Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

Kade Ruegsegger is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

