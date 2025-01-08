Morehead State visits Lee and Little Rock

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-8, 3-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-8, 3-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Morehead State after Faith Lee scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 67-63 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans have gone 3-3 at home. Little Rock is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is second in the OVC scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Little Rock is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The Trojans and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman averages 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 22.9% from beyond the arc.

Aileen Marquez is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

