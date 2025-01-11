Morehead State visits Barnes and Southeast Missouri State

Morehead State Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10, 2-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10, 2-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Morehead State after Skylar Barnes scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 93-69 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks are 3-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is sixth in the OVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Lexi McCully averaging 2.8.

The Eagles are 1-4 in OVC play. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michelle Ugwah averaging 1.9.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Redhawks.

Katie Novik is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.