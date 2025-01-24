Morehead State takes on SIU-Edwardsville on 3-game slide

Morehead State Eagles (7-12, 2-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-15, 1-8 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (7-12, 2-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-15, 1-8 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State heads into the matchup with SIU-Edwardsville after losing three games in a row.

The Cougars have gone 2-6 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 2-7 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Michelle Ugwah averaging 5.6.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 67.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 71.9 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Sheehan is averaging 4.1 points for the Cougars. KK Rodriguez is averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Katie Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.