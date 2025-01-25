Live Radio
Morehead State takes on SIU-Edwardsville on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 3:42 AM

Morehead State Eagles (7-12, 2-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-15, 1-8 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against SIU-Edwardsville.

The Cougars are 2-6 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 2-7 in OVC play. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 4.6.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 60.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 73.1 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.4% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.6 points. KK Rodriguez is shooting 34.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Novik is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Aileen Marquez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

