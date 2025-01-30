Morehead State hosts Nicholls and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-11, 5-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-8, 9-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-11, 5-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-8, 9-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Morehead State after JaJuan Nicholls scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 89-85 overtime victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Eagles have gone 9-0 at home. Morehead State is eighth in the OVC scoring 68.6 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State averages 68.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.4 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Morehead State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Ray Glasgow is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

