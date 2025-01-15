Morehead State hosts McDermott and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 2-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 2-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Morehead State after Mallory McDermott scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 88-67 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Morehead State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leathernecks are 2-4 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois ranks third in the OVC allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Morehead State scores 70.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 64.9 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Leathernecks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles.

Raegan McCowan is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

