Morehead State hosts Lindenwood following Jones’ 21-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (8-10, 3-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-7, 6-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Morehead State after Jadis Jones scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 80-73 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Dieonte Miles averaging 5.0.

The Lions are 3-4 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Morehead State allows.

The Eagles and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Anias Futrell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

