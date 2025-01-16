Morehead State faces Western Illinois, aims for 5th straight home win

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-9, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 5-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-9, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 5-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Eagles face Western Illinois.

The Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Morehead State is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leathernecks are 2-4 in OVC play. Western Illinois is sixth in the OVC giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Morehead State is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Ruegsegger averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Sean Smith is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.