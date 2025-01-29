Morehead State faces Tennessee Tech, looks to halt 5-game slide

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-5, 8-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-14, 2-9 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-5, 8-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-14, 2-9 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State comes into the matchup against Tennessee Tech after losing five in a row.

The Eagles are 4-6 in home games. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maia Rosarion averaging 1.9.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

