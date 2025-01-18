Live Radio
Morehead State defeats Lindenwood 82-65

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 5:56 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall’s 14 points helped Morehead State defeat Lindenwood 82-65 on Saturday.

Marshall shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (12-7, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dieonte Miles scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and added three blocks. Kenny White Jr. went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists.

Jadis Jones finished with 16 points and two blocks for the Lions (8-11, 3-5). Markeith Browning II added 12 points for Lindenwood. Nathan Johnson Jr. also had 10 points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Morehead State visits Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood hosts Southeast Missouri State.

