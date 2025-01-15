Morales leads Montana State against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-2, 4-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-2, 4-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Idaho State after Esmeralda Morales scored 30 points in Montana State’s 87-81 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Montana State is third in the Big Sky with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 1.8.

The Bengals are 1-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 59.9 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

Montana State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Montana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats.

Sophia Covello averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

