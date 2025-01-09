Moore’s 20 lead Montana over Northern Arizona 81-76

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Moore had 20 points in Montana’s 81-76 victory against Northern Arizona on Thursday night. Moore…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Moore had 20 points in Montana’s 81-76 victory against Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Moore also contributed five assists for the Grizzlies (10-6, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Kai Johnson had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jayden Jackson finished with 22 points and seven assists for the Lumberjacks (10-6, 1-2). Trenton McLaughlin added 19 points, four assists and two steals. Monty Bowser finished with 11 points.

