Moore leads North Texas against Memphis after 24-point outing

North Texas Eagles (10-4, 2-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (3-9, 1-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays Memphis after Jaaucklyn Moore scored 24 points in North Texas’ 84-78 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 at home. Memphis is fourth in the AAC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinzia Fulmore averaging 3.9.

The Eagles are 2-0 against AAC opponents. North Texas has a 4-4 record against teams above .500.

Memphis is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.3% North Texas allows to opponents. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Memphis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Tommisha Lampkin is scoring 16.8 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

