Moore leads No. 17 Oklahoma against No. 10 Texas A&M after 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 0-1 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma hosts No. 10 Texas A&M after Jalon Moore scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 107-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Sooners are 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 9-2 record against opponents above .500.

Oklahoma makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Texas A&M has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Elvis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.