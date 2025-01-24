Moore and Oklahoma host Arkansas

Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Arkansas after Jalon Moore scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 82-62 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-2 in home games. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 5.7.

The Sooners are 1-4 in SEC play. Oklahoma averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Arkansas makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Oklahoma averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fland averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Adou Thiero is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Moore is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

