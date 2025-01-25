Moore and Oklahoma host Arkansas

Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on Arkansas after Jalon Moore scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 82-62 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-2 in home games. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Sooners are 1-4 in SEC play. Oklahoma has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Oklahoma has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Sooners match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Boogie Fland is averaging 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brycen Goodine is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 7.3 points. Moore is shooting 56.4% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

